Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,849 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 19.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 259,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 299,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,552,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Edison International by 9.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 615,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Edison International by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 406,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,644,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 582.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after buying an additional 88,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $70.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average of $72.86. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.32. Edison International has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

EIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

