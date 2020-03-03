Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,333 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.13% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTLF. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1,769.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,785,000 after acquiring an additional 107,981 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,646,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,905,000 after acquiring an additional 73,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $140.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTLF. Piper Sandler upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,866 shares in the company, valued at $11,397,857.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,458,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,907 shares of company stock worth $395,305. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.