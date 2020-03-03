Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of Worthington Industries worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

WOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $353,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,538.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WOR stock opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.35. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.60 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

