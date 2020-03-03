Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,702 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of Fabrinet worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $2,312,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Fabrinet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fabrinet by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet stock opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.64. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 9,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $599,571.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,600.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $1,851,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,607 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FN. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

