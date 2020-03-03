Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 7,300 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,607 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.57% of Home Bancorp worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Home Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 22.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBCP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

Shares of HBCP opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.45. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.06.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.