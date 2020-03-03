Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,544 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of Universal Forest Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,050,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,537,000 after purchasing an additional 176,795 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Sidoti started coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other Universal Forest Products news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $542,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFPI stock opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. Universal Forest Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is 8.59%.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

