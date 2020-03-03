Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Shares in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,208 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.16% of Primoris Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Primoris Services by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Primoris Services by 1,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 49,210 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRIM stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Primoris Services Corp has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $789.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRIM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $18,327,483.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,439,952 shares in the company, valued at $52,654,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $461,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

