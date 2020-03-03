Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $229.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $155.30 and a 1 year high of $248.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.64.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

