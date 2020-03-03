Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in RLI by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in RLI by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in RLI by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in RLI by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

NYSE:RLI opened at $84.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.85. RLI Corp has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.79.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 35.80%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

