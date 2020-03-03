Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 36,504 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,504 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.16% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,258,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,873,000 after buying an additional 79,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,725,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 222,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,437,000 after buying an additional 44,520 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 120,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period.

Shares of USPH opened at $108.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.53 and a 12-month high of $148.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.80.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

In related news, Director Regg E. Swanson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.71 per share, with a total value of $201,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

