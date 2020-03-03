Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 41,102 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,102 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.21% of Middlesex Water worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSEX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81 shares in the company, valued at $5,340.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

