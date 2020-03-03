Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 47,899 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,899 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,447 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 5,842.7% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,303 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,886,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,356 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,334.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 905,807 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,136,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,601,000 after purchasing an additional 863,330 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,852,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DBX. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

Dropbox stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Dropbox Inc has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.