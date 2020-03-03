Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 4,796 Shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.34% of Vectrus worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 829,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,694,000 after buying an additional 113,470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,498,000 after buying an additional 342,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after buying an additional 227,298 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 653.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 143,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 124,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

VEC opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Vectrus Inc has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.93. The stock has a market cap of $599.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of analysts recently commented on VEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

