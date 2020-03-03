Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of Schneider National as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNDR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Schneider National by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,099,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,004 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 5,485.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,353 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,086,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,340,000 after acquiring an additional 903,144 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,176,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Schneider National by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 124,805 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Schneider National Inc has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

