Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Receiving Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) has been trending extremely negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mazda Motor earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of MZDAF opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

