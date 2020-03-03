Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,275 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,372 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.07% of Mcdonald’s worth $101,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $661,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $646,444,000 after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,454,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $287,367,000 after acquiring an additional 112,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,390,466 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $298,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $202.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.05. The firm has a market cap of $144.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $178.27 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.