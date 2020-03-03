Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,134 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $61,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,243 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,223 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 31,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 331,893 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $65,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

NYSE:MCD opened at $202.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.05. The firm has a market cap of $144.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $178.27 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.