Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLCO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.1651 dividend. This is an increase from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

