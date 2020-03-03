Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) One Day Volume Tops $1,491.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $358,137.00 and approximately $1,491.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.01005669 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014796 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002798 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000746 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

