Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.98.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMTB. ValuEngine downgraded Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantil Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Mercantil Bank alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Mercantil Bank by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Mercantil Bank by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantil Bank by 289.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mercantil Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Mercantil Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. Mercantil Bank has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercantil Bank will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantil Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantil Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.