Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.25 (Hold) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $50.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mercury General an industry rank of 107 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

MCY opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Mercury General has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mercury General will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,147,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,631,000 after acquiring an additional 112,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,069,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,743,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 673,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,808,000 after buying an additional 244,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mercury General by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 174,568 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $17,484,000. Institutional investors own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury General (MCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.