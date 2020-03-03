Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Given $57.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $57.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Metropolitan Bank an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MCB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Guarino sold 654 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $31,463.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,275 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $114,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,906 shares of company stock worth $243,048 over the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 45,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

