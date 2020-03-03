MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Bought by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares during the period. MGIC Investment makes up about 1.2% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 0.55% of MGIC Investment worth $26,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,441,000 after acquiring an additional 579,598 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,751,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,814,000 after acquiring an additional 94,886 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 31,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,967,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,651,000 after acquiring an additional 221,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 37,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTG. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

MTG stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

