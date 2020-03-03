MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) vs. BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Critical Contrast

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) and BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR alerts:

This table compares MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR and BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR N/A N/A N/A BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR 7.98% 12.27% 7.61%

Dividends

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR and BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR 0 3 2 0 2.40 BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR and BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR $27.03 billion 0.72 $1.94 billion $2.17 9.95 BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR $6.16 billion 0.88 $485.61 million N/A N/A

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR beats BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation. It is also involved in the provision of tire-related services, including design, development, and fine-tuning of mobility solutions for fleet managers; mobility services, such as road maps, mobile apps, itineraries, and travel guides; lifestyle products comprising car and bike accessories, shoe soles, and sports and leisure gears; and high-tech materials that include 3D printing, chemical and specialty, rubber, biosourced, recycled, and hydrogen materials. The company was formerly known as Manufacture de Caoutchouc Michelin and changed its name to Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin in October 1951. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin was founded in 1863 and is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

About BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, and Domino Business segments. The Printing & Solutions Business segment offers laser and inkjet printers; all-in-one black-and-white laser and color printers; fax machines and scanners; and electronic stationary comprising labeling systems, and label and mobile printers. The Personal & Home Business segment provides home sewing and cutting machines, sewing and embroidery machines, and commercial embroidery machines. The Machinery Business segment offers industrial sewing machines, machine tools, and garment printers, as well as industrial parts, such as reducers and gears. The Network & Contents Business segment provides online karaoke systems, music boxes, applications for smartphones/tablets, health care supporting equipment, and content services, as well as manages Karaoke clubs. The Domino Business segment offers cording and marking equipment, digital printing equipment, etc. The company was formerly known as Nippon Sewing Machine Manufacturing Co. and changed its name to Brother Industries, Ltd. in 1962. Brother Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.