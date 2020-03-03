Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 334.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,915 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Micro Focus International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 494,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,000,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 40.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 2,323.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFGP opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. Micro Focus International PLC – has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.5833 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.5%. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFGP. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Micro Focus International to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Micro Focus International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

