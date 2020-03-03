Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,276 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.0% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,913,262 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $301,721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $172.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,232.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

