Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $24.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.44 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mid Penn Bancorp an industry rank of 46 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of MPB opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $180.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.72. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

In other news, Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $25,947.83. Also, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $56,302.51. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,049 shares of company stock worth $217,365 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

