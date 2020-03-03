MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.74% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Richard J. Hartig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas H. Greeff purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $39.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

MOFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

