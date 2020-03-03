Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of research firms have commented on MIRM. ValuEngine raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIRM opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $28.31.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

