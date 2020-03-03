Monarch (MT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $107,478.00

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Monarch has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Monarch has a market capitalization of $85,550.00 and $107,478.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monarch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.02829756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00224383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00049598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00132341 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Monarch

Monarch’s genesis date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,091,709 tokens. Monarch’s official website is monarchwallet.com. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom.

Monarch Token Trading

Monarch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monarch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monarch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

