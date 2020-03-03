Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

