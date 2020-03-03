Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.13% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 22.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 95.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 96,125 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 13.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.65. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $120,348.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,296.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,957 shares of company stock worth $280,919 in the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

