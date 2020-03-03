Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after acquiring an additional 30,220 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

