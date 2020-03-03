MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MTUAY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Commerzbank cut shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Vertical Research cut shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR alerts:

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR stock opened at $116.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a twelve month low of $107.65 and a twelve month high of $159.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.31.

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.