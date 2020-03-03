Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €246.93 ($287.13).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEURV shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €227.00 ($263.95) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €197.00 ($229.07) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €260.00 ($302.33) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

About Munchener Ruckvers

