Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86.

Shares of MYE opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $482.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.52. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

