Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Myokardia worth $20,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYOK. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Myokardia by 440.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MYOK. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Myokardia from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Myokardia from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.99. Myokardia Inc has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myokardia Inc will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myokardia news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 12,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $868,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,624,385.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 18,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $1,325,444.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,709.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock worth $3,537,630 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

