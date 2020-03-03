National Access Cannabis (OTCMKTS:NACNF) Given Buy Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

National Access Cannabis (OTCMKTS:NACNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.30 price target on the stock.

NACNF stock opened at C$0.09 on Tuesday. National Access Cannabis has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23.

National Access Cannabis Corp., through its subsidiary National Access Canada Corporation, owns and operates medical clinics in Canada. The company provides cannabinoid educational services; and medical cannabis treatments for patients through a network of physicians and health professionals. As of April 18, 2019, it operated 25 cannabis retail stores, which sells and distributes cannabis related products under the META and NewLeaf brands in Alberta and Manitoba.

