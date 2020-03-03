National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of National Health Investors worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

NHI stock opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.35. National Health Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

In other National Health Investors news, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $275,574.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 30,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $362,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

