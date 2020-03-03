National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) versus Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Critical Analysis

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

National Retail Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. National Retail Properties pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Retail Properties has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. National Retail Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Retail Properties and Empire State Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Retail Properties $670.49 million 13.42 $299.18 million $2.76 18.99 Empire State Realty Trust $731.34 million 3.05 $51.19 million $0.90 13.69

National Retail Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Empire State Realty Trust. Empire State Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Retail Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares National Retail Properties and Empire State Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Retail Properties 43.34% 7.70% 3.95% Empire State Realty Trust 8.04% 3.01% 1.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for National Retail Properties and Empire State Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Retail Properties 0 3 3 0 2.50 Empire State Realty Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00

National Retail Properties presently has a consensus target price of $61.17, indicating a potential upside of 16.73%. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.75%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than National Retail Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.5% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Retail Properties beats Empire State Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of December 31, 2018, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.