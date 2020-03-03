National Securities Downgrades Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Neutral

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by analysts at National Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

CSWC opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.33.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $75,654.50. Insiders bought a total of 5,687 shares of company stock valued at $106,038 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $7,804,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $3,147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $478,000. 41.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.