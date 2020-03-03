National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,326 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of National Vision worth $20,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EYE. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

In other National Vision news, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $2,239,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Vision stock opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 1.29. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.30 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

