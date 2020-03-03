Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 2,160 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Garmin by 2,221.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Garmin by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $93.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,910. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.24%.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra raised their target price on Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

