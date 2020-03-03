Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys New Shares in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of SPX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPX in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in SPX by 2,192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SPX by 1,663.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SPX by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX alerts:

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Vertical Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NYSE:SPXC traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $45.30. 1,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,137. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SPX Corp has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.75 million. SPX had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX Corp will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.