Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.26. Essent Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $42.08 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.60%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,570.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $564,985. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Essent Group to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.