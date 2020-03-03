Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,910 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 10.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after purchasing an additional 130,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of GBCI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.45. 24,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.13. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.59.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.50 million. Research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

