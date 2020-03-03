Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 117.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,949 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 45,505 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SGMS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.25. 15,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,368. Scientific Games Corp has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 2.26.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.32 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

