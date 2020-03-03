Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.16 Million Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,538,000 after acquiring an additional 111,469 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,073,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,382,000 after buying an additional 218,746 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,873,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,529,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after buying an additional 101,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after buying an additional 266,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.00. 97,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,044. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.91.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

