Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,589,000 after purchasing an additional 72,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,445,000 after buying an additional 111,767 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,492,000 after buying an additional 22,149 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after buying an additional 144,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 436,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,538,000 after buying an additional 266,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,839. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.34. Ingredion Inc has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,781 shares of company stock worth $248,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

