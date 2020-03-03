Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,170,000 after acquiring an additional 69,979 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on RBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE RBC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.20. 426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,987. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

